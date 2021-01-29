Azerbaijan declared to be bird flu risky country

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Jan. 29

By Ilhama Isabalayeva - Trend:

Azerbaijan is one of the countries related to a risk group for bird flu, the head of the Food Safety Agency’s animal health department, chief state veterinary inspector Galib Abdulaliyev said, Trend reports.

According to Abdulaliyev, this is due to the presence of places for permanent and temporary wintering of migratory birds (spreaders of the disease) in Azerbaijan.

He said that the migratory birds winter on the shores of the Caspian, in the swampy areas of many state reserves, on the territory of Central Aran (completely covering Mughan, Salyan, South-Eastern Shirvan plains, and partially Shirvan, Karabakh, and Mil plains) zone.

“For this reason, our country is at risk for the bird flu. Therefore, it’s important to prevent contacts between domestic birds and migratory and steppe birds, especially, with crows, pigeons, and sparrows,” noted the agency’s representative. “When caring for these birds, hygiene rules must be observed. In case of bird carcasses, it's imperative to inform the appropriate authorities."

Abdulaliyev added that monitoring is regularly carried out in connection with the bird flu. During the monitoring, which was carried out in November, December 2020, and January 2021, there were detected no suspicious cases over the disease.