Several Azerbaijani servicemen wounded as result of mine explosion – Defense Ministry

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Feb. 9

Trend:

Four servicemen of the Azerbaijani troops were wounded as a result of a mine explosion, the Azerbaijani Ministry of Defense told Trend on Feb. 9.

As a result of a mine explosion on the territory in the direction of Tartar district, Kamil Duniyev, Hasan Ahmadzade, Elshad Orujev, Maharram Aghayev were injured.

After rendering first aid, the wounded were taken to the hospital.

They are currently under medical supervision. Their condition is assessed as stable, their life is out of danger.