Footage from Hunarli village of Azerbaijan's Khojavend district (PHOTO/VIDEO)
BAKU, Azerbaijan, Feb.16
Trend:
The Azerbaijani Defense Ministry has shared footage of Khojavend district’s Hunarli village liberated from Armenian occupation, Trend reports on Feb.16 referring to the ministry.
The footage:
