Azercell’s audiobook project presents our national epic treasure “Koroglu”!

Society 19 February 2021 13:07 (UTC+04:00)
Azercell’s audiobook project presents our national epic treasure “Koroglu”!

With the initiative and support of the leading mobile operator one of our nation’s favorite folk arts piece now available in Bookmate app in the narration of blogger Azer Garib.

Azercell Telecom LLC has initiated yet another project aimed at the preservation of the cultural heritage of our people, bringing the pieces of both written and oral folk literature to readers in a more modern and dynamic way. The project envisages the presentation of "Koroglu", the epic which embodies the history of patriotism and heroism of our people, to book lovers in a different and digital format. The epic story developed in audio format will be uploaded to the Audiobook section of Azercell's Bookmate mobile app. Thus, 10 chapters of "Koroglu" epos were recited by well-known journalist, travel-blogger Azer Garib, while some verses were performed by young composer and folk-rock performer Vusal Rzasoy with exclusive compositions. In addition, young artists Bakhtiyar Zaidzadeh and Zahra Azimzadeh worked on the illustrations for the audio book "Koroglu". An exclusive presentation of the project will take place on February, 21 on the official Facebook page of blogger Azer Garib. The project will be also available in Azercell official Youtube channel.

Notably, Azercell is the official representative of the Bookmate mobile app in Azerbaijan. Bookmate is a rich digital library with over 4 million e-books and audio books in various genres, allowing access even offline, regardless of location and device used. Azercell, from the year of its establishment, aims to enrich the content of the mobile library in Azerbaijani language. So far, dozens of works have been uploaded to the app in electronic and audio book versions at the initiative of Azercell. To cite an example, famous ghazals and rubais of Imadeddin Nasimi were narrated in three languages and uploaded to the Audio Book section of the Bookmate program on the 650th anniversary of the prominent poet.

In order to enjoy "Koroglu" audiobook project and other useful materials in the presentation of Azercell, please visit https://www.azercell.com/en/personal/digital-solutions/bookmate.html for detailed information on how to register with the Bookmate app.

Stay tuned to follow our project!

For more information, please contact [email protected]

The leader of the mobile communication industry, the largest taxpayer and the biggest investor of the non-oil sector of Azerbaijan “Azercell Telecom” LLC was founded in 1996. Currently, 5 million subscribers choose Azercell services. Mobile operator controls 49% of market share; while its geographical coverage constitutes 89.3%; and population coverage 99.8%. Azercell is the only company in Azerbaijan and CIS region which has been awarded Platinum Certificate of International “Investors in People” Standard. The mobile operator is the only company in the country to receive the title of "Company of the Year" in the communication sector among hundreds of organizations in The World’s Premier Business STEVIE Awards. The company was ranked on the top in this nomination and won the Gold Stevie Award. Azercell was the pioneering mobile operator to introduce a number of innovations in Azerbaijan, including GSM technology, advance payment system, mobile internet services, 24/7 call center service (*1111), 7/7 Front Office service, Azercell Express offices, M2M services, 4G technology, mobile and online customer care services and customer services through social media, mobile e-signature service “ASAN Imza” etc. Azercell tested 5G pilot network for the first time in the country in the frame of “Bakutel 2019” exhibition. Rapidly increasing 4G network of Azercell covers nearly 60 regions of the country, including Baku and Absheron peninsula. According to the results of mobile network quality and wireless coverage mapping surveys by international systems, Azercell’s 4G network demonstrated the best results among the mobile operators of Azerbaijan.

