Azerbaijan limits import of meat products from several countries

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Apr. 20

Trend:

The import of meat products from five countries to Azerbaijan is limited, the Food Safety Agency of Azerbaijan told Trend.

The agency is taking appropriate measures to protect against infectious animal diseases that can enter the territory of our country from other states, based on the data of the World Organization for Animal Health (OIE) on epizootic situation worldwide.

According to the OIE, highly pathogenic bird flu was detected in the Algerian provinces of Batna and Umm al-Bouaghi, Gauteng province of South Africa, the Finnish province of Western Finland, Krasnodar Krai of Russia, low pathogenic bird flu and African horse sickness was detected in the Western Cape province of South Africa, etc.

In order to protect the territory of Azerbaijan from infectious animal diseases, a temporary restriction was introduced on the import into Azerbaijan of all types of live cattle and animal products from the Limpopo province of South Africa and the Hazafon administrative district of Israel, live horses - from the Western Cape province of South Africa.

Besides, taking into account the zoning principle in accordance with the ‘Terrestrial Animal Health Code’, a temporary restriction is imposed on the import of all types of live poultry, poultry meat and eggs from the Algerian provinces of Batna and Umm el-Bouagy, Gauteng province of South Africa, Finnish province of Western Finland, Krasnodar region of Russia, Western Cape province of South Africa, where bird flu was detected.

"At the same time, in order to strengthen control measures on the implementation of the necessary actions regarding vehicles arriving and passing through Azerbaijan from Algeria, South Africa, Finland and Russia, a corresponding appeal was sent to the State Customs Committee of Azerbaijan," said the agency.