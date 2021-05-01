Azerbaijani gymnasts reach finals of European Championship in Russia

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 1

By Jani Babayeva - Trend:

Azerbaijani gymnasts Huseyn Abbasov and Magsud Magsudov reached the finals of the European Championship in trampoline jumping, double mini-trampoline and tumbling in Russia's Sochi, Trend reports.

On the third day of the competition, Abbasov and Magsudov performed in the synchronized trampoline jumping program among juniors. They received 87.62 points, taking the top spot.

The European Championships in Trampoline Gymnastics, Double Mini Trampoline and Tumbling in Sochi started on April 29 and will end on May 2. Athletes from 23 countries of the world participate in it.