Embassy of India in Baku holds event (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 6

Trend:

Embassy of India, Baku held an event on August 06, 2021 to hand over the Pravasi Bharatiya Samman Award (PBSA) to Azerbaijan based Indian doctor, Dr. Rajani Chandra D’Mello, Chief Doctor, Hind Klinikasi.

The Pravasi Bharatiya Samman Award is the highest honour conferred on overseas Indians by the Hon’ble President of India. Dr. Rajani Chandra D’Mello has been conferred the award for her contribution in the field of Medicine. She was one of the 30 Overseas Indians and organizations who were conferred PBSA for 2021 in a virtual ceremony held on January 09, 2021.

Congratulating Dr. Rajani Chandra D’Mello, Ambassador of India B, Vanlalvawna spoke about the contributions and achievements of Dr. Rajani Chandra D’Mello in various field particularly in the field of medicine. As India celebrates 75 years of its Independence, he expressed hope that the achievements of Dr. Rajani Chandra D’Mello will contribute to enhancing knowledge about India’s achievement in the field of medicine and medical sciences to a larger audience in Azerbaijan. Dr. Rajani D’Mello who also spoke on the occasion express gratitude to the Government of India for conferring the award to her and thank her family and friends in Azerbaijan for all the support extended to her to enable her to receive this honour.

Leaders of Indian Diaspora and friends of India also spoke on the occasion congratulating Dr. D’Mello.