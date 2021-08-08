AZAL plane en route from Istanbul to Baku get into zone of strong turbulence

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Aug. 8

Trend:

The Airbus A320 of Azerbaijan Airlines, flying from Istanbul to Baku (flight J2-176), got into a zone of strong turbulence in the sky over Turkey, Trend reports with reference to Azerbaijan Airlines.

The plane landed safely at the Heydar Aliyev International Airport at 19:45 (GMT+4). As a result of the flight, none of the passengers was injured.

Turbulence is a normal flight situation and does not pose a hazard to aircraft.

In order to avoid serious injuries during such a natural phenomenon, AZAL recommends passengers to remain wearing their seatbelt during the flight, not to panic and comply with the crew's requirements.