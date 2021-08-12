Over two million people receive both doses of COVID-19 vaccine in Azerbaijan
BAKU, Azerbaijan, Aug.12
Trend:
Some 64,280 people were vaccinated against COVID-19 in Azerbaijan on Aug.12, Trend reports referring to the Operational Headquarters under the Cabinet of Ministers.
The first dose of the vaccine was injected to 43,943 citizens, and the second one to 20,337 citizens.
Totally, up until now, 5,607,591 citizens have been vaccinated, 3,287,430 of whom received the first dose of the vaccine, and 2,320,161 people - the second.
The COVID-19 vaccination in Azerbaijan was launched on January 18, 2021.
