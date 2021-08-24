Azerbaijani ministry urges citizens to take online queue before COVID-19 vaccination

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Aug.24

By Samir Ali - Trend:

The process of vaccination against COVID-19 continues in Azerbaijan, and citizens wishing to be vaccinated should take an online queue through https://randevu.its.gov.az portal, Trend reports on Aug.24 citing the Health Ministry’s statement.

“However, some people go directly to a health facility without taking the online queue, which leads to crowding. The duties of medical workers in polyclinics include vaccination of citizens who previously took the online queue. It’s very difficult to regulate the queue appearing in the polyclinics,” the ministry said.

“On this issue, the medical institutions will contact local executive authorities. To avoid such cases, the Ministry of Health asks citizens to pre-register for the vaccination via the https://randevu.its.gov.az portal and come to the vaccination point at the appointed time,” added the statement.