Ministry explains work-related issues for Azerbaijani teachers without COVID-19 vaccination

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Sept.7

By Samir Ali - Trend:

Teachers of educational institutions in Azerbaijan who haven’t been vaccinated [from COVID-19] must submit a medical certificate on contraindication, Rustam Aghayev, advisor to education minister, said on September 7 at a briefing, Trend reports.

"Some teachers have submitted certificates of contraindication to vaccination. Others say that they have allergies or other diseases. In this case, subjective opinion can’t be relied on, and a medical opinion will be needed," he added.

Full-time education in Azerbaijani schools (grades I-IV) will resume from September 22, and in grades V-IX from September 29.

The Cabinet of Ministers of Azerbaijan on March 2, 2020, adopted a resolution on the suspension of the educational process and the postponement of all measures in this regard to prevent cases of COVID-19 infection, intensify preventive, disinfection, and other preventive measures in all educational institutions in the territory of the country.

Later, taking into account the epidemiological situation, the classes were organized both online and in person.