'Victory Road' to Azerbaijan's Shusha to be ready for commissioning in late September 2021 (UPDATE)

Details added: first version posted on 16:27

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Sept.7

By Samir Ali - Trend:

Victory Road to Azerbaijan's Shusha city will be fully ready for commissioning in late September 2021, Anar Najafli, spokesperson for the State Agency of Azerbaijan Automobile Roads, told Trend.

According to Najafli, the asphalting of the 101-km Victory Road has already been completed.

"Now markings are being applied and road signs installed. Very soon the 'Victory Road' will be ready for commissioning," he said.

The spokesperson stressed that Azerbaijan is the first country in the world, where a road is built during 10 months ‘from scratch’.

"In Azerbaijan, in 10 months, a road was built along with bridges and crossings with a length of 101 kilometers, that is, the road was built by 10-km sections every month, and the work didn’t stop even in the frosty weather. The road will be fully ready for commissioning at the end of September," he added.

The Victory Road commemorates path which was used by Azerbaijani Armed Forces for liberating from Armenian occupation in the 2020 second Karabakh war.