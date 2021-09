On 23 September 2021, the German-Azerbaijani Chamber of Commerce officially launches its annual stand-alone publication “Foreign Business in Azerbaijan: Business Climate Survey 2021” at the AHK Foreign Business Reception, taking place at the Baku Marriott Hotel Boulevard.

This exclusive business and networking event, organized in cooperation with the Ministry of Economy and AZPROMO, will host the Minister of Economy, Mikayil Jabbarov, and is expected to bring together about 150 top-tier foreign business representatives and international institutions.

The event aims to enhance the public-private dialogue by providing a unique platform for CEOs and managers of international companies and high-ranked representatives of economic institutions to discuss the challenges faced by international companies doing business in Azerbaijan and to encourage shared solutions.

The event will be organized in strict compliance with all requirements of a special quarantine regime and recommendations for safety and health measures in full compliance with the Covid19 regulation.

You can access the preliminary agenda of the event at the following link:

https://www.aserbaidschan.ahk.de/en/events/event-details/ahk-foreign-business-reception

Foreign Business in Azerbaijan: Business Climate Report 2021 is a standalone publication of AHK Azerbaijan developed and published in cooperation with KPMG Azerbaijan.

The Report, shaped by the findings of the online survey conducted in May-July 2021, reflects the feedback on activities of foreign businesses active in Azerbaijan with a specific focus on the investment climate in the country. The online survey consisted of 21 questions in total, incorporating basic information about the profiles of participating companies, questions about the current economic situation, and the near-term business outlook.

Moreover, it included questions on the investment climate in the country and the efficiency of the ongoing economic reforms, along with necessary reforms to improve the inflow of foreign capital in the country. To ensure the acquisition of a set of comparable data over time, most of the questions remained the same compared to last year.

To account for the recent developments, in this edition, some questions were slightly rephrased and two new questions were included to understand the company’s intentions to participate in the economic revival of the Karabakh and Eastern Zangezur region.

The printed and digital versions of the publication will be available during the meeting