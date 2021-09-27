Pakistan Monument illuminated with Azerbaijani flag
BAKU, Azerbaijan, Sept. 27
Trend:
The Pakistan Monument, a symbol of Islamabad, the capital of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan, has been illuminated with a special design on September 27 - Remembrance Day, the Azerbaijani Embassy in Pakistan told Trend.
The decision was made to annually mark September 27 as Remembrance Day in Azerbaijan, upon President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev’s order dated December 2, 2020, as a sign of deep respect for the memory of martyrs - soldiers and officers who heroically fought in the second Armenia-Azerbaijan Karabakh war and sacrificing their lives, who raised the Azerbaijani flag in the country’s territories liberated from the Armenian occupation.
