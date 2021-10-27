Azerbaijani ministry talks strategic importance of rivers in liberated territories

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Oct. 27

By Chingiz Safarli - Trend:

The Hakari and Bargushad rivers in Azerbaijan have strategic importance, Vugar Karimov, deputy minister of ecology and natural resources, told Trend.

According to Karimov, Azerbaijan’s territories liberated from Armenian occupation [in the 2020 Second Karabakh War] are rich in natural resources, including water resources.

He pointed out that about 20 percent of Azerbaijan's water resources are located on liberated lands.

"The Bargushad and Hakari rivers flow through the territory of Gubadli district. The Hakari river originates in the Lachin district. Its length is 113 kilometers, and the average annual water consumption is nearly 10.7 cubic meters per second. Its largest branch is the Zabukh river," the deputy minister noted.

He informed that the Bargushad river (also called Bazarchay) originates in the Kalbajar district. It also runs through the territory of Armenia and then flows into the Hakari river in the Gubadli district, and into the Araz river in the territory of the Zangilan district.

"The length of the Bargushad river is 158 kilometers. The average annual water consumption in it is nearly 20.1 cubic meters per second. Both the rivers [together with Hakari] are branches of the Araz river. They are of great importance for irrigation of crops in Jabrayil, Aghdam and Fuzuli districts, as well as for water supply to the cities of Aghdam, Fuzuli and Jabrayil. It’s planned to build two reservoirs on these rivers, the projects of which are under development," added Karimov.