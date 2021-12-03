Azerbaijan to strengthen social protection of population in 2022 – PM

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Dec. 3

Strengthening the social protection of the participants of the second Karabakh war, members of the families of martyrs and veterans is in the center of attention of the state, Prime Minister Ali Asadov said at a plenary session of the Milli Mejlis (parliament), Trend reports.

"It is planned to strengthen the social protection of the population next year," the prime minister stressed.