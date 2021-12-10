New platforms for effective interaction with youth must be developed and created - Azerbaijani minister

Society 10 December 2021 11:11 (UTC+04:00)
New platforms for effective interaction with youth must be developed and created - Azerbaijani minister

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Dec. 10

By Sadraddin Aghjayev - Trend:

New platforms for effective interaction with youth must be developed and created, Minister of Sports and Youth of Azerbaijan Farid Gayibov said at the II Forum of Young Businessmen in Baku, Trend reports on Dec. 10.

"Before my appointment as minister, President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev gave me instructions, and within the framework of these instructions, work is underway and projects are being developed. I hope that today I’ll get acquainted with the problems and your proposals. The business sector has its own characteristics and difficulties," Gayibov noted.

The minister also pointed out that special mechanisms have been created in Azerbaijan to support youth.

