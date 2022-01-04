International Chess Federation announces rating of chess players for January 2022

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 4

Trend:

The International Chess Federation (FIDE) has announced the rating of chess players for January 2022, Trend reports.

The positions of Shakhriyar Mamedyarov (2767 points) and Teymur Rajabov (2753 points), which are in the forefront of the world ranking, have not changed. Mammadyarov in 9th place, Radjabov in 14th place.

Azerbaijani chess players Gadir Huseynov (2661 points) and Rauf Mammadov (2656 points) took 77 and 87 places, respectively.

The list is headed by the world champion Norwegian Magnus Carlsen (2865 points). Second place went to young talent representing France, Alireza Firuzka (2804 points), and third place - Liren Ding from China (2799 points).

The rating table among women, Azerbaijani chess players Gunay Mammadzadeh occupies 24th place with 2470 points, Gulnar Mammadova (2387 points) - 68th, and Khanym Baladzhaeva (2376 points) - 79th.

China's Hou Yifan (2658 points) leads the women's rankings. Russian Alexandra Goryachkina (2610 points) and Indian Humpy Koneru (2586 points) close the top three.