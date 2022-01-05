Azerbaijan Airlines cancels flights to Kazakhstan’s Almaty

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Jan. 5

Trend:

Azerbaijan Airlines (AZAL) cancels flights to Kazakhstan’s Almaty city, Trend reports referring to AZAL.

“This decision was made in connection with the ongoing events in Kazakhstan,” the message said. “Money will be returned to all passengers who have purchased tickets for Baku-Almaty and Almaty-Baku flights or free rebooking will be offered.”

According to the message, the Baku-Almaty flight was made by AZAL weekly on Fridays while the Almaty-Baku flight - on Saturdays.