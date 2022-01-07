Azerbaijan confirms 547 more COVID-19 cases, 631 recoveries

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Jan. 7

Trend:

Azerbaijan has detected 547 new COVID-19 cases, 631 patients have recovered, and nine patients have died, Trend reports citing the Operational Headquarters under Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers.

Up until now, 620,049 people have been infected with coronavirus in the country, 604,537 of them have recovered, and 8,431 people have died. Currently, 7,081 people are under treatment in special hospitals.

To reveal the COVID-19 cases, 11,139 tests have been carried out in Azerbaijan over the past day, and a total of 5,922,366 tests have been conducted so far.