Azerbaijan confirms 547 more COVID-19 cases, 631 recoveries
BAKU, Azerbaijan, Jan. 7
Trend:
Azerbaijan has detected 547 new COVID-19 cases, 631 patients have recovered, and nine patients have died, Trend reports citing the Operational Headquarters under Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers.
Up until now, 620,049 people have been infected with coronavirus in the country, 604,537 of them have recovered, and 8,431 people have died. Currently, 7,081 people are under treatment in special hospitals.
To reveal the COVID-19 cases, 11,139 tests have been carried out in Azerbaijan over the past day, and a total of 5,922,366 tests have been conducted so far.
Subscribe to Trend in Google News! Subscribe
Latest
Counter-terrorist operation continues and those who won’t surrender will be killed – Kazakh President
Important to understand why Kazakhstan missed secret preparation of militants for terrorist attacks - President Tokayev
President Ilham Aliyev sends letter to Chairman of United Russia Party about illegal visit of Russian MP to Karabakh
Tragic events in Kazakhstan expose problems with democracy and human rights in new way – President Tokayev
First largest and most modern veterinary clinic in S.Caucasus in Baku already receiving applications - Trend TV (PHOTO/VIDEO)