Azerbaijani to host Baku Energy Week

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 11

Trend:

Baku Energy Week will be held in Azerbaijan's Baku from June 1-3, Trend reports.

The most prestigious event in the energy sector in the Caspian region - Baku Energy Week brings together the 27th International Caspian Oil & Gas Exhibition, the 10th Anniversary Caspian International Power and Alternative Energy Exhibition, the Baku Energy Forum, which is the successor to the Caspian Oil & Gas Conference.

The program of the Baku Energy Forum includes the following topics:

“The future of energy at the crossroads of development paths. Renewing green energy”;

“Impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the energy sector and recovery forecast”;

“New benchmarks for oil and gas in the new energy era. From an oil and gas company to an energy company”;

“Oil and gas technologies”;

“Artificial intelligence (AI) in oil and gas development” and others.

The event is organized by Iteca Caspian and its international partners with the official support of the Ministry of Energy of the Republic of Azerbaijan and SOCAR.