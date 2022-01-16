Azerbaijan confirms 808 more COVID-19 cases, 369 recoveries

Society 16 January 2022 16:35 (UTC+04:00)
Azerbaijan confirms 808 more COVID-19 cases, 369 recoveries

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Jan. 16

Trend:

Azerbaijan has detected 808 new COVID-19 cases, 369 patients have recovered, and 11 patients have died, Trend reports citing the Operational Headquarters under Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers.

Up until now, 625,726 people have been infected with coronavirus in the country, 608,514 of them have recovered, and 8,521 people have died. Currently, 8,691 people are under treatment in special hospitals.

To reveal the COVID-19 cases, 9,340 tests have been carried out in Azerbaijan over the past day, and a total of 6,006,500 tests have been conducted so far.

