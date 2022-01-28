Armenian troops open fire at Azerbaijani positions in direction of Tovuz district

Details added (first version posted on 13:01)

The Armenian armed forces shelled the positions of the Azerbaijani Army in the direction of Kokhanebi settlement of Tovuz district on January 27 from 20:58 to 23:00 (GMT+4), Trend reports citing the Azerbaijani Ministry of Defense.

"The relevant measures have been taken by the Azerbaijani Army stationed in this direction," the message said. "There are no losses among the Azerbaijani military personnel. The equipment of the Azerbaijani Army was not damaged."