Passengers of another bus trip from Baku to Shusha view the city (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Jan. 29

By Samir Ali – Trend:

Another passenger bus from Baku city has arrived in Azerbaijan’s liberated Shusha city, Trend reports.

The passengers visited such historical places as the Shusha fortress, the Yukhary Govhar Agha mosque, the Bulbul house-museum, and Jidir Duzu.

The regular bus trips to the liberated territories were launched on Jan. 24. The trips are organized on the Ahmadbayli–Shusha route four times a week, and to other destinations – twice a week. The activities of the Fuzuli International Airport –Shusha bus route are coordinated with air travel.

The cost of tickets for trips on the Baku-Shusha-Baku route is 10.4 manat ($6.1), Baku-Aghdam-Baku - 9.4 manat ($5.5), Ahmadbayli-Shusha - seven manat ($4.1), and Fuzuli International Airport-Shusha - six manat ($3.5).

The citizens willing to make the bus trips to the liberated territories must purchase round-trip tickets in advance via www.yolumuzqarabaga.az website.