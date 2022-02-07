Azerbaijan's Health Ministry talks state of persons injured in road accident in Khojavand (UPDATE)

Details added: first version posted on 10:47

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Feb. 7

Trend:

Thirteen people who received injuries of varying severity as a result of a road accident involving a service bus in Azerbaijan’s Khojavand district were delivered to the Baku Health Center clinic, the Health Ministry told Trend.

According to the ministry, 11 of the hospitalized persons are Turkish citizens.

Two people have been placed in the intensive care unit, and their state is serious. The state of the remaining nine injured persons is moderate. Currently, their checkup and treatment are underway.

The accident took place in the evening of February 6, on the Ahmadbayli-Fuzuli-Shusha highway, with the participation of a service bus belonging to the Kolin Insaat Turizm Sanayi ve Ticaret subcontractor company.