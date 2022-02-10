Azerbaijan's Health Minister talks delays in COVID-19 testing process

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Feb. 10

By Humay Aghajanova - Trend:

There may be delays in the COVID-19 testing process due to a big number of appeals, Azerbaijani Health Minister Teymur Musayev said at a briefing, Trend reports.

According to Musayev, this is also explained by the fact that citizens appeal to the laboratories of medical institutions for other reasons, as well.

"Citizens call 103 even when mild symptoms appear. In this case, it would be more correct to contact the polyclinic at the place of residence," he added.