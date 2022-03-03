Another flight from Baku to Russia's Astrakhan canceled
BAKU, Azerbaijan, Mar. 3
Trend:
Azerbaijan’s Buta Airways has canceled the Baku-Astrakhan-Baku flight scheduled for March 3 due to restrictions related to using airspace in southern Russia, Trend reports citing the company.
Due to the current situation, passengers of the canceled flights have the right to change tickets for other dates or return them without penalty, the company said.
Previously, the flight on the mentioned route was canceled on Feb. 24.
