Delegation of Azerbaijan's Health Ministry meets with members of Azerbaijani Physicians Association in Turkey (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 18. Azerbaijani delegation headed by Health Minister Teymur Musayev held a meeting with members of the Azerbaijani Physicians Association during the official visit to Turkey, the ministry told Trend.

Speaking at the event, Azerbaijani Ambassador to Turkey Rashad Mammadov informed about the activities of Azerbaijani physicians working in the fraternal country.

According to Mammadov, at the peak of the COVID-19 pandemic and during the 2020 Second Karabakh War, some of the physicians working in Turkey, having voluntarily returned to Azerbaijan, did everything possible to restore the health of the war veterans, as well as people infected with the coronavirus.

Musayev stressed that graduates of the Azerbaijani Medical University, qualified in foreign countries, will be supported by the healthcare system of Azerbaijan, and the necessary conditions will be created for those wishing to work in their homeland.

Chairman of the Azerbaijani Physicians Association Farid Gasimzade spoke about the conditions created in Turkey for the young Azerbaijani specialists.

In conclusion, the Azerbaijani minister answered the questions of young doctors.