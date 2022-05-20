Azerbaijan to develop national healthcare information strategy (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 20. A meeting has been held at Azerbaijan’s Health Ministry with a delegation led Practice Manager for Health, Nutrition, and Population Practice (Europe and Central Asia Region) at the World Bank (WB) Tania Dmytraczenko, Trend reports via the ministry.

Welcoming the guests, Minister Teymur Musayev stressed that Azerbaijan attaches great importance to cooperation with the World Bank, which is the most influential financial institution in the world.

Noting that the use of digital technologies is the basis of reforms in the healthcare system, Musayev stressed that the improvement of the healthcare system is a priority issue for Azerbaijan.

According to him, regular meetings of the Ministry of Health with the WB missions give a powerful impetus to strengthening cooperation.

"Each meeting brings us closer to the main goal - to improve the e-health strategy of Azerbaijan," the minister concluded.

Dmytraczenko, emphasizing the productive cooperation between the WB and Azerbaijan, expressed support for the reforms carried out in the healthcare system of our country.

Then the representatives of the World Bank presented the draft report on "Development of the National Healthcare Information Strategy of Azerbaijan for 2022-2026".

During the meeting, which was held in a constructive and friendly atmosphere, the parties also discussed the implementation of a technical assistance project in the development of an e-health strategy in Azerbaijan.