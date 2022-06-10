Azerbaijan participating in Paris biennial through support of Heydar Aliyev Foundation (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 10. Azerbaijan is taking part for the first time in the 5th Révélations International Biennial of Crafts and Creation, bringing together more than 500 participants from 33 countries in the famous Grand Palais Efemere exhibition hall in front of the Eiffel Tower in the center of Paris, with the support of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation, Trend reports.

At the biennial, an opening of an Azerbaijani stand has been organized with the support of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation. The phenomenal work of Elvin Nabizade called ‘Day and Night’ is demonstrated at the Azerbaijani stand.

President of the Biennial and Ateliers d’Art de France (the professional organization representing the French fine crafts) Aude Tahon expressed satisfaction with Azerbaijan's participation in the project.

According to Tahon, the main goal of this international biennial is to identify and promote talents in the field of artistic creativity.

She informed about other salons of decorative art organized by Ateliers d’Art de France and expressed her desire to see Azerbaijan represented in these salons.

"The creative professions are a good guide in this turbulent world. Being completely optimistic, sustainable and creative spaces, these professions are the bearers of hope, imagination and joy," the president said.

Tahon also noted that such salons of creativity and crafts with wide artistic scope are a place of international artistic dialogue.

"We were amazed when we first saw the photo of the ‘Day and Night’ work exhibited here. We were very interested to see it live and find out what material it was made of. It’s an honor for our salon to present it. I’m sure that thanks to this work, the visitors will become better familiarized with Azerbaijan," she added.

Sculptor Elvin Nabizade noted that it’s a great honor for him to take part in this biennial.

"The current turmoils and difficult events in the modern world, as well as the COVID-19 pandemic, to some extent weakened the creative spirit in people of art. I express my deep gratitude to the Heydar Aliyev Foundation, and its leadership for their initiative and support which revived my creative spirit, and gave me the opportunity to take part in such a grandiose biennial," Nabizade said.

Speaking about his work, the author noted that the ‘Day and Night’ installation has a dual character and is interactive.

He said that the visitors, gathering around the installation, will be able to feel part of the work more deeply.

The installation draws attention to the problem of pollution of nature and the environment, and the issue of combating plastic waste, which is one of the important problems in the present day.