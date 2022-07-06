Azerbaijan confirms 69 more COVID-19 cases, 36 recoveries

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 6. Azerbaijan has detected 69 new COVID-19 cases, 36 patients have recovered, Trend reports citing the Operational Headquarters under Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers.

Up until now, 793,506 people have been infected with coronavirus in the country, 783,501 of them have recovered, and 9,718 people have died. Currently, 287 people are under treatment in special hospitals.

To reveal the COVID-19 cases, 2,755 tests have been carried out in Azerbaijan over the past day, and a total of 6,977,685 tests have been conducted so far.