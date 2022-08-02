...
Azerbaijan confirms 531 more COVID-19 cases, 294 recoveries

Society Materials 2 August 2022 16:36 (UTC +04:00)
BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 2. Azerbaijan has detected 531 new COVID-19 cases, 294 patients have recovered, and four patients have died, Trend reports citing the Operational Headquarters under Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers.

Up until now, 799,471 people have been infected with coronavirus in the country, 787,080 of them have recovered, and 9,752 people have died. Currently, 2,639 people are under treatment in special hospitals.

To reveal the COVID-19 cases, 3,950 tests have been carried out in Azerbaijan over the past day, and a total of 7,051,505 tests have been conducted so far.

