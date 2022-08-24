Azerbaijan supports students studying IT professions - advisor to minister (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 24. The Ministry of Science and Education of Azerbaijan supports students studying IT professions, Advisor to the Minister of Science and Education of Azerbaijan Elnur Nasibov said during an event dedicated to awarding applicants with high scores, Trend reports.

According to him, positions for bachelor's degrees in Azerbaijani universities are filled by 100 percent.

"The Ministry is confident that this trend will continue to grow in the future. More Azerbaijani school graduates give preference to studying IT professions. Students in this field of specialty are supported not only by the state, but by IT companies and agencies under the ministries," Nasibov stated.

He stressed that the foundation created under the Ministry of Science and Education is aimed at providing support to students.