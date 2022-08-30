Opening ceremony of Teknofest takes place in Türkiye (PHOTO)

SAMSUN, Türkiye, August 30. The official opening ceremony of Teknofest aviation, space and technology festival is taking place in Türkiye, Trend reports.

The opening ceremony was attended by technical director of Baykar Makina Turkish company Seljuk Bayraktar, Governor of Samsun Zulkif Dagli, Mayor of Samsun Metropolitan Municipality Mustafa Demir.

The first day of the festival is dedicated to Türkiye's Victory Day (Zafer Bayramı) celebrated today.

More than 80 countries, including Azerbaijan, are participating in the festival.