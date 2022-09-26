Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
Azerbaijan's ANAMA releases data on weekly de-mining activities in liberated lands

Society Materials 26 September 2022 16:56 (UTC +04:00)
BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 26. The Azerbaijan National Agency for Mine Action (ANAMA) has released weekly data on landmine clearance activities in the country's liberated territories, Trend reports citing the agency.

Thus, 46 anti-personnel and 144 anti-tank landmines, as well as 267 unexploded ordnance, were discovered and removed in Tartar, Aghdam, Fuzuli, Shusha, Gubadli, Jabrayil, and Zangilan, as part of the de-mining process on September 19-24.

A total area of 457 hectares has been cleared of mines and unexploded ordnance, the statement said.

