Azerbaijan confirms 164 more COVID-19 cases, 248 recoveries

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 28. Azerbaijan has detected 164 new COVID-19 cases, 248 patients have recovered, and three patients have died, Trend reports citing the Operational Headquarters under the Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers.

Up until now, 821,162 people have been infected with coronavirus in the country, 810,181 of them have recovered, and 9,910 people have died. Currently, 1,071 people are under treatment in special hospitals.

To reveal the COVID-19 cases, 3,054 tests have been carried out in Azerbaijan over the past day, and a total of 7,245,111 tests have been conducted so far.