Society Materials 2 October 2022 16:50 (UTC +04:00)
Azerbaijan confirms 103 more COVID-19 cases, 159 recoveries

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 2. Azerbaijan has detected 103 new COVID-19 cases, 159 patients have recovered, Trend reports citing the Operational Headquarters under the Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers.

Up until now, 821,635 people have been infected with coronavirus in the country, 810,889 of them have recovered, and 9,919 people have died. Currently, 827 people are under treatment in special hospitals.

To reveal the COVID-19 cases, 2,223 tests have been carried out in Azerbaijan over the past day, and a total of 7,254,846 tests have been conducted so far.

