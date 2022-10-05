Azerbaijan carries out unprecedented comprehensive restoration and construction work on its liberated territories - state committee

AGHDAM, Azerbaijan, October 5. Azerbaijan is successfully carrying out unprecedented comprehensive restoration and construction work on its liberated territories in accordance with advanced urban planning standards, Chairman of the State Committee for Urban Planning and Architecture Anar Guliyev said during his speech at Azerbaijan National Urban Planning Forum in Aghdam, Trend reports.

He noted that the parallel implementation of such large-scale works in a short period of time, along with the involvement of a large number of highly qualified designers, architects, engineers and builders, also increased the relevance of applying new effective institutional management methods.

"In accordance with the order of the Head of state dated November 24, 2020, on the liberated territories, in order to centrally resolve issues and coordinate the activities of all organizations involved in the restoration work, a Coordination Headquarters was created, which includes all members of the government. The State Committee for Urban Planning and Architecture, along with many other ministries and state committees, it ensures the preparation of basic documents for territorial planning of settlements liberated from occupation," Guliyev said.