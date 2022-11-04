Azerbaijan reveals state budget funds for sanitary and epidemiological measures in 2023

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 4. Funds in the amount of 48.3 million manat ($28.4 million) will be allocated from the state budget of Azerbaijan in 2023 for sanitary and epidemiological measures in order to protect the health of the population in the context of the COVID-19 pandemic and ensure control over the sanitary and epidemiological situation, Trend report citing the draft law on the state budget of Azerbaijan for 2023.

In order to preserve the health of people suffering from oncological diseases, meet the demand for medicines, conduct examinations, treatment and rehabilitation, as well as strengthen the material and technical base of this area, the state budget for 2023 provides for the allocation of 47 million manat ($27.6 million) for the National Oncology Center.

The draft law on "State budget of the Republic of Azerbaijan for 2023" was submitted to the Azerbaijani Parliament (Milli Majlis) on October 24,2022.

The revenues to the state budget for 2023 are forecasted in the amount of 30.7 billion manat ($18 billion), which is 5.2 percent more that in 2022, and 16.4 percent more than in 2021, which is the highest indicator in the entire history of the country.

As in previous years, the state budget for 2023 is socially oriented. It's planned to allocate 15.2 billion manat ($8.8 billion) to social sector from the state budget in 2023, which is 1.3 billion manat ($764.7 million) or 9.3 percent more than in 2022.