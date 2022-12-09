Amazing Gymnastics Gala Show held in Sheki - Turkish athlete

SHEKI, Azerbaijan, December 9. An amazing gymnastic gala show was held in Sheki, and I am glad to take part in it. I express my deep gratitude to the Azerbaijan Gymnastics Federation for the invitation, representative of men's artistic gymnastics, bronze medalist of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games, two-time European champion, Turkish athlete Ferhat Arycan told Trend.

Ferhat Arycan, among other world gymnastics stars, performed at the gala show organized as part of the joint competitions in six gymnastic disciplines.

"I am happy to be in Azerbaijan, every time I come here, I feel great, because Azerbaijan is a brotherly country. When I performed in Baku at the World Cup, the Azerbaijani public warmly supported me. I sincerely thank the people of Azerbaijan for this," he said.

Ferhat Arycan noted that he was glad to have the opportunity to get acquainted with the culture and history of the city of Sheki.

"It's my first time in Sheki - it's a beautiful city with an ancient history. I had the opportunity to take a walk, I visited the Palace of Sheki Khans. I consider it an excellent initiative that sports competitions are held not only in the capital, but also in the regions of Azerbaijan," he added.

Gymnastics competitions are being held on December 8-11 in the Sheki Olympic Sports Complex in Azerbaijan.

The competitions are dedicated to the 20th anniversary of the Azerbaijan Gymnastics Federation (AGF).

Within the joint competitions, the 27th Azerbaijan Championship in Men's Gymnastics and Acrobatic Gymnastics, the 6th Azerbaijan Championship in Women's Gymnastics, Trampoline, and Aerobic Gymnastics, the 18th Azerbaijan Championship in Acrobatic Track Jumping (Tumbling), and the 27th Azerbaijan Championship in Rhythmic Gymnastics will be held.