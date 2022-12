KALBAJAR, Azerbaijan, December 15. The territory of recent mine explosion in Chirag village of Azerbaijan’s Kalbajar district has been inspected, and presumably a TM 62 anti-tank mine was the one exploded, instructor at the Goygol Regional Center of the the Azerbaijan National Agency for Mine Action (ANAMA) Vasif Jabrayilov told reporters on December 15, Trend reports from the scene.

