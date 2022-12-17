Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
Tree planting campaign held in Azerbaijan’s Zangilan (PHOTO)

Society Materials 17 December 2022 22:49 (UTC +04:00)
Tree planting campaign held in Azerbaijan’s Zangilan (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Dec.17. Another tree planting campaign was held in the Zangilan district in order to restore the ecological balance in the territories liberated from Armenian occupation, Trend reports.

According to an employee of the Forestry Development Service Jabbar Garibov, in the tree planting campaign with the participation of officials of the Ministry of Ecology, seedlings of oriental plane tree and common ash, grown in the nurseries of the ministry, suitable for local climatic conditions, were planted, and oak seeds were sown.

"Reforestation and tree planting continues in all regions of the republic," he added.

