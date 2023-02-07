Azerbaijan to send humanitarian aid, another rescue group to Türkiye

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 7. In accordance with the order of the President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev, the next search and rescue group of the Ministry of Emergency Situations will be sent to Türkiye to eliminate the consequences of the strong earthquake occurred in the brotherly country, Trend reports, citing the press service of the ministry.

Thus, humanitarian aid, which will be sent by plane and special transport of the Ministry of Emergency Situations, will include tents, bedding sets, heaters, tables, chairs and other equipment to accommodate people affected by the destruction.

A search and rescue group of the Ministry of Emergency Situations will be sent on another aircraft. Currently, preparations are underway to send humanitarian cargo and rescuers.

An earthquake with a magnitude of 7.7 hit southeastern Türkiye on Feb. 6, 2023. The earthquake occurred at a depth of seven kilometers in the Pazarcik region of Kahramanmaras Province. The provinces of Hatay, Gaziantep, Kilis, Osmaniye, Malatya, Adiyaman, Sanliurfa, Diyarbakir, Adana, and Kahramanmaras were subjected to severe destruction.

The quake’s epicenter was located 26 km away from the city of Gaziantep with a population of about 1.06 million.

Türkiye’s Disaster and Emergency Management Authority said that three more earthquakes with a magnitude of 6.4-6.6 rocked Gaziantep province in south-eastern Türkiye. As a result of the earthquake that hit Türkiye, strong tremors were also felt in Syria, Lebanon, Egypt, and Cyprus.

According to the latest data, as a result of the earthquake, 5,434 people were killed, 31,777 people were injured, and 5,775 buildings were destroyed.