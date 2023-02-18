Trampoline Gymnastics World Cup to kick off in Baku

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 18. The FIG Trampoline Gymnastics World Cup will kick off at the National Gymnastics Arena in Baku today, Trend reports.

As many as 62 gymnasts from 16 countries are expected to take part in the competitions to be held on February 18-19. Athletes will perform in Individual and Synchronized programs.

Azerbaijan will be represented by Seljan Mahsudova, the silver medalist of the last year's World Cup held in the country.

Four award sets will be granted at the World Cup – in the Individual and Synchronized jumps among men and women. Meanwhile, the participants with the highest score in the competition will be awarded the AGF Trophy.

According to the Regulation, the competition will start at 12:00 (GMT+4) on both days. On the first day of the World Cup, February 18, qualifications in the individual program and synchronized jumps for men and women will take place. The second phase of qualification in the individual program for men will be held in the first half of February 19, and then the finals will begin at 14:20 (GMT+4).

Trampoline gymnastics in Azerbaijan began to develop at the end of 2013. The World Cup in this discipline will be held in Baku for the sixth time.