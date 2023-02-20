Azerbaijani Sumgayit continues collecting humanitarian aid for quake-hit Türkiye

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 20. Humanitarian aid campaign to support the survivors of the earthquake in Türkiye continues in Azerbaijan’s Sumgayit, Trend reports.

It’s planned to send 22 modular-type houses made by the order of the Sumgayit City Executive Power, each of which can accommodate 8-10 people, to the fraternal country.

Last week, eight of these modular houses and an aid worth 405,000 manat ($238,240) were sent to Türkiye. Seven more modular houses, a sanitary unit of six cabins and humanitarian aid in the amount of 316,000 manat ($185,880) have been sent.

The Sumgayit City Executive Power said that more than six modular container houses and humanitarian aid will be sent in the coming days.

It also emphasized that the sent modular homes are filled with humanitarian aid items.

The city of Sumgayit takes an active part in the ongoing campaign in the country to collect humanitarian aid. The relevant collection points were set up in different parts of the city. Since the first day of the tragedy in Türkiye, the residents of the city have been bringing aid to these points.

At these points, bed linen, warm clothes, cleaning products, canned food, dry rations, medical supplies, as well as other necessary assistance are sorted and packed for sending to the fraternal country.

A 7.7-magnitude earthquake hit southeastern Türkiye on Feb. 6, 2023. The earthquake occurred at a depth of seven kilometers in the Pazarcik region of Kahramanmaras Province. The provinces of Hatay, Gaziantep, Kilis, Osmaniye, Malatya, Adiyaman, Sanliurfa, Diyarbakir, Adana, and Kahramanmaras were subjected to severe destruction.