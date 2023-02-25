Meeting with Azerbaijani community held in Vienna (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 25. The Staff of the State Committee on work with Diaspora met with the Azerbaijanis living in Austria within their visit to this country, Trend reports citing the State Committee

Fuad Muradov, chairman of the Committee delivered welcome speech.

Then, the state anthems of Azerbaijan and Austria were played. The participants paid deep respect to the memory of the martyrs who sacrificed their lives for the territorial integrity of our country, the victims of Khojaly genocide and those who died as a result of the devastating earthquake that stuck Türkiye.

The chairman of the Committee thanked our compatriots for their activity and contributions in conveying the truths about Azerbaijan to the Austrian public during the Patriotic War and post-war period.

Recalling the recommendations voiced by President Ilham Aliyev at the 5th Congress of the World Azerbaijanis, the Chairman of the Committee gave extensive information about the multifaceted activities of the Committee and the Azerbaijan Diaspora Support Fund, implemented projects, Coordination councils, Azerbaijani houses, weekend Azerbaijani schools, Diaspora Youth Summer Camps and a number of other successful projects.

Consistent and systematic work carried out in the direction of the organization of the Azerbaijani diaspora was touched upon at the meeting and videos reflecting the history of the Congresses of the World Azerbaijanis were demonstrated.

The work done by representatives of the diaspora around the world, as well as in the European information space, in connection with the 31st anniversary of the Khojaly genocide, was highlighted at the meeting.

Lithuanian journalist Richardas Lapaitis spoke about the ethnic cleansing policy of Armenia against our people and the terrible tragedy that the residents of Khojaly was were subjected to. “The perpetrators of this crime have not yet been held accountable by international court of justice”- told Richardas Lapaitis.

The event continued with the presentation ceremony of various projects of diaspora organizations, mutual exchange of ideas.

Richardas Lapaitis and musical director of "Culture Meeting Point", Doctor of PhD in Arts Farah Tahirova were awarded the medal of the Republic of Azerbaijan "For services in Diaspora activity".

Then, Farid Guluzadeh was elected coordinator of the Coordination Council of Austrian Azerbaijanis.