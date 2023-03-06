Heydar Aliyev Foundation’s VP Leyla Aliyeva takes part in “Green Marathon 2023” tree-planting campaign (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 6. Vice-President of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation, founder and head of the IDEA Public Union Leyla Aliyeva took part in the first tree-planting campaign of 2023’s spring season “Countrywide Landscaping Marathon” (“Green Marathon”) in Baku, Trend reports.

During the tree-planting campaign, a garden of cherry blossom (sakura) trees, donated to Azerbaijan by Japan, was laid in the Ganjlik park, located in Baku's Khatai district. The flowering sakura trees, which are a sign of Azerbaijan-Japan friendship, will become a symbol of the countries' development, friendship, and solidarity.

At the same time, instead of dried trees, pine trees corresponding to the soil and climatic conditions of the Absheron Peninsula were planted during the action.

Will be updated