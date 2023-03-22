Azerbaijan confirms 5 more COVID-19 cases, 64 recoveries

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 22. Azerbaijan has detected five new COVID-19 cases, and 64 patients have recovered, Trend reports citing the Operational Headquarters under the Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers.

Up until now, 829,284 people have been infected with coronavirus in the country, 818,922 of them have recovered, and 10,153 people have died. Currently, 209 people are under treatment in special hospitals.

To reveal the COVID-19 cases, 441 tests have been carried out in Azerbaijan over the past day, and a total of 7,550,795 tests have been conducted so far.