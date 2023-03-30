Round table at the Academy of Sciences "Literary Krakow"

In the National Academy of Sciences, with the assistance of the International Scientific Cultural Polish Center and the NG Creators Club, a round table was held on the theme "Literary Krakow", dedicated to the work of the Nobel Prize Laureates in Literature of the Republic of Poland.

Organizers of the event: Institute of Literature named after Nizami Ganjavi of ANAS, Baku Slavic University.

On behalf of the President of the Academy of Sciences, Academician Isa Habibayli, the Executive Director of the Institute of Literature, Candidate of Philology Mehman Hasanli addressed the participants of the event with a welcoming address.

Words of greeting on behalf of the rector of the Baku Slavic University, Doctor of Philosophy. in Sociology Anar Nagiyev were conveyed to the guests by the vice-rector of the university, candidate of philological sciences Anver Abbasov.

Head of the Department of World Literature of the Institute of Literature, Doctor of Philology, Professor Gular Abdullabeyeva, Head of the Department of Education of the Institute of Literature, Doctor of Philosophy in Sociology Samir Sattarov, Senior Lecturer of Slavic Philology at BSU Elnara Abdulkhalimova, Deputy Chairman of the Polish Community in Azerbaijan Alexander Kostin made presentations on the work of Polish writers.

Further, students of the Faculty of Translation of the Baku Slavic University Zeinab Samedova, Maleyka Pashayeva, Afet Mustafayeva presented their presentations with individual translation of the poems of the laureates in literature.

In conclusion, the participants of the round table recommended that such meetings be held in the future in order to popularize high literature among the reader's environment.

It should be noted that this is the second meeting in the series of events of the Literary Krakow Project, dedicated to the work of Polish writers. The first took place in 2021 at the Maksud Ibragimbekov Creativity Center and was dedicated to the anniversary of the Polish science fiction writer Stanislav Lem.