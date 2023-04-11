Azerbaijan reveals area of Aghdam to be cleared of mines by end of 2023 (UPDATE)

Details added (first published:12:50)

AGHDAM, Azerbaijan, April 11. By the end of this year, about 18,000 hectares of territory will be cleared of mines in Azerbaijan's Aghdam, Chairman of the Board of Azerbaijan's Mine Action Agency Vugar Suleymanov said during a tree-planting campaign in Aghdam, Trend reports.

Suleymanov noted that about 75,000 hectares of the territory have been cleared of mines and unexploded ordnance to date.

"As a result of mine clearance operations, more than 85,000 mines and unexploded ordnance were discovered and destroyed. And the tree planting campaign held in Aghdam today is a contribution to the revival of Karabakh," he said.

In accordance with the "Action Plan on declaring 2023 the "Year of Heydar Aliyev in the Republic of Azerbaijan", a tree-planting campaign was held in Azerbaijan's Aghdam district.

The event was held with the participation of the Azerbaijan Mine Action Agency, the Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources of Azerbaijan, the Special Representative of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan in the liberated territories of the Karabakh Economic Region (except Shusha district), the State Tourism Agency, and volunteers.